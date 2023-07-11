ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about air conditioning and family. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime, my name is Teresa and I love your show and the dilemmas, and I have one. I’m staying with my in-laws next week and would rather stay at a hotel with my kids. My husband isn’t even coming for this trip because he has to work but I promised his parent’s I’d stay with them for a week with their grandchildren. The thing is that they live in South Carolina, and next week is supposed to be really hot there and they don’t have air conditioning. They just have fans all over the house but it gets brutally hot. My kids and I were on fire last year when we stayed with them, and my husband didn’t want to insult them by getting a hotel room. I asked him if I can get a room this time and he told me to stick it out, but it’s going to be so hot! So, what should I do? Should I book the room and tell them or try to cancel the trip. All I know is I can’t stay in that house during a heat wave. Thanks.

Teresa