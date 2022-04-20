ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barbara, and it’s about shopping attire. Here’s her email.

Hey Jaime. I know you’re a casual person. I can tell from listening every day. So here’s my question. When I’m running out to the store, you know either the grocery store, or maybe the pharmacy, I’ll leave my slippers on when I go out. They’re comfortable and really who is looking at my feet. Recently, a friend of mine told me it made me “low rent” to wear slippers out of the house. First I thought that was rude, but also who is she to judge my shoes or slippers? I think it’s fine. I’m curious if other people do this. It’s really comfortable and if you’re not, you should start. Thanks Jaime ~ Barbara

Well, I am a casual person but I can honestly say that I’ve never worn my slippers out to the store. I think I’m just not that casual. But that being said, I wouldn’t judge someone else for doing it. Hey, whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not hurting anyone. I would think it was strange if someone was wearing slippers to work, but again, if the boss doesn’t mind, it wouldn’t matter.

What do you think? Is it okay to wear slippers to the store? Does it say something negative about you if you do? What do you think? Let’s help Barbara out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.