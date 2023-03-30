ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY Social Dilemma is about what to wear to a wedding…or several weddings. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have a clothing dilemma. In the next month, I have three different weddings that I’m attending. I found the perfect dress to wear, but I don’t know if I should wear it to all three of them. It took me forever to find this dress and it wasn’t cheap. There are probably only a couple of other people who are likely to be at more than one of these weddings. Can I wear this dress to all three weddings or do I need to spend more money to find another dress (or two) to wear? Do you think anyone would notice if I wore it to all three? Thanks for your help! Cassie

Well Cassie, I’m probably the last person to ask about fashion, so if it was me, I say definitely wear the same dress to all three weddings. Why spend more money? But like I said, this is coming from a jeans and t-shirt person. So what do you think? Is it okay for Cassie to wear the same dress to three different weddings in one month? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.