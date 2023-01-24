ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carrie and it’s about pajamas. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have been doing something for years, and never thought anything of it. I recently went away on a girls’ trip with some friends and they noticed what I was doing and were shocked. What was it? I wear the same pajamas to bed a couple of nights in a row. They said it was dirty and bad for me to wear dirty jammies. I didn’t understand. I rarely sweat when I sleep. I take a shower before bed. I’m only in my pajamas for the time I sleep. When I wake up I don’t lounge in them, I wash up and change. So I didn’t understand why they think they were dirty. So I’m just curious. Does anyone else wear the same pajamas to bed two or three times in a row without washing them? Do you think it’s dirty like they do? Hope you can help me out. Thanks so much. ~ Carrie

Me, I’m a laundry fanatic so my jammies get washed every single day. I’m sure I’ve probably done what Carrie does in the past as I too shower at night, but it’s probably been a long time. But I understand her explanation. So, what do you think? Don’t wear the same pajamas twice in a row without washing them or is it okay? Let’s help Carrie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.