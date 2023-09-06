ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Darrin and it’s about wearing pajamas in public places. Here’s his email:

Hi Jamie. I recently was on a business trip staying in a hotel that gave me a free breakfast. I got up, got dressed, and went down to breakfast and was truly shocked to see at least three people…adults…still in their pajamas eating breakfast IN A PUBLIC HOTEL!! I understood the few kids I saw in their jammies because they were young, and it was probably easier for the parents. But grown adults….put on some clothes people. A hotel lobby isn’t your home kitchen. When I came home and told my wife, she told me I was being too hard on people, but I don’t think so. I don’t need to see your pajamas at my hotel. What do you think? Is it okay to eat breakfast at a hotel in a public room with your pajamas still on? Help me convince my wife it’s wrong. Darrin

Here’s my take. I wouldn’t do it, but it wouldn’t bother me if someone else did. I try to take care of me and not worry about what other folks are wearing. It would never feel right for me to do it, but if it feels right for them, Godspeed. But that’s just me. What do you think? Let’s help Darrin out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.