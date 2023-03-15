ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with wedding songs and sisters. Here’s the email:

Good morning my name is Darlene and I wanted to tell you about why I’m so mad at my sister right now to see if you think I’m overreacting. Both my sister and I waited until we were in our mid-30’s to get married. I got married back in January, and it was a great wedding with my sister as the Maid of Honor. My husband and I danced to the song All of Me by John Legend and it was beautiful. Now my sister is getting married in May. It will mostly be the same family members with just a few friends coming to the wedding. I just found out my sister is also going to use John Legend’s All of Me as her wedding song! I was so angry that she stole our song and asked her to change it, but she refused saying after hearing it at our wedding it feels perfect for her too. Now my sister is saying I am being a bridezilla. Don’t you think it’s wrong for her to steal MY wedding song?!? Thanks so much Darlene

Well, I don’t think Darlene has a right to be upset. It’s just a song, and it’s a beautiful one at that. I think it’s nice that her sister also wants to use it for her marriage. Do you think it ruins it for Darlene now that her sister is using it too? Or is Darlene indeed being a bridezilla? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.