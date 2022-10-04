ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Alan, and it’s about garbage. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. After 52 years, I finally bought my own home! So I’m new to it all, and have had trouble figuring out what to do with the bulkier garbage that comes with moving in. Eventually, I drove around the neighborhood and saw that a nearby church has a dumpster, and thought, “Bingo!” So, I put it in there. I did that for a couple of weeks until one day, one of the priests saw me. He gave me a stern talking to, saying it was illegal to use someone else’s dumpster. I told him I didn’t think it was a big deal and that it wouldn’t last as it was just garbage from moving into my new home. He said I was basically stealing garbage removal and now they were going to have to padlock the dumpster to keep people like me from using it. He said he hoped I got my act together. Did I really do something wrong here? I really thought it was no big deal. It’s just garbage after all. Should I apologize or offer to pay? Or just leave it alone? Help me out. Thanks so much! ~ Alan

I don’t think Alan is going to like what I think, but I’m pretty sure that is wrong. It feels wrong to me anyway.

What do you think? Have you ever done this? Is it okay? Let’s help Alan out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.