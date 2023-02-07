ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about secrets and it comes from Samantha. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. A friend of mine is currently upset with me, but I don’t think I did anything wrong. Here’s what happened. My friend Donna told me something in confidence, and when she did, she said the obligatory “please don’t tell anyone.” I listened to her and gave her advice and off we went. Of course, when I got home that evening, I told my husband what Donna had told me. I don’t believe in keeping secrets from my husband. The next time I spoke to Donna, we were talking about the secret and I said, oh well my husband thinks blah blah blah. Well, Donna got furious. She said when I said don’t tell anyone I meant don’t tell anyone. But I think it should be assumed that of course, I would tell my husband. I would never keep a secret from him. And keep in mind, he would never say anything to anyone and he’s probably forgotten it already. But Donna disagreed and is still really upset. So I ask you. When someone tells you a secret or something in confidence, do you keep it solely to yourself or do you share it with your spouse or partner? Do you think it’s okay to do that, or is that breaking the confidence? Thanks so much for your help, Jaime. ~ Samantha

Well I agree with Samantha about not keeping secrets from my sweetie, but and this is a big but, before someone tells me a secret, I always say, you know I’m going to tell my sweetie because we have no secrets. Usually they’re cool with that. What do you think? Did Samantha break the confidence or is Donna overreacting? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.