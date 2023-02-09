ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Christina and it’s about office supplies. Here’s the email.

Hey Jaime, I have a dilemma and it’s about a coworker of mine. We work in a pretty small office, but she, we’ll call her Ann, constantly takes office supplies home. I have said something to her about it, but she claims it’s just a write off and no big deal. It would be one thing if she just took a pen or a post it note, but she has taken scissors, paper clips and even a stapler and staples. Since I think it’s getting out of hand, I’m wondering if I should tell the boss. I don’t want her to lose her job, but I feel like eventually it’s going to affect our paychecks. What do you think I should do? Tell someone or just leave it alone? Thanks so much! Christina

I feel like this is really tough. I wouldn’t want to tell on an office mate either, but this person is out and out stealing. It’s not just a pen or a post it note. What do you think? Let’s help Christina out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.