ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Darlene and it’s about reselling a gift. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma. A friend of mine gave me some Christmas throw pillows as a gift. I don’t like them. They are not my style and certainly not something I would ever use during the holidays. I can’t give them away because anyone who might want them is in our same friend group and my friend who gave them to me might see them at someone else’s home. So I thought I would sell them on Facebook Marketplace. Why not? I can’t return them, but why not make a buck off of them and get them to someone who might like them? Every single person I’ve told this to is telling me not to do it, that it’s rude and unkind and thoughtless. I think it’s like regifting only I get to make money too. What do you think? Am I being rude? Should I just keep the pillows even though I do not like them? Hope you can help me out. Thanks. ~ Darlene

Well, I don’t think I could do this. What if my friend saw them? And for me it would feel wrong. I’m not even sure I can explain why, but it would feel wrong…For me. No judgment here. What do you think? Should Darlene sell them on Facebook Market or just keep them? Let’s help her out on the TRY Facebook page.