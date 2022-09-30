ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Donna, and it’s about returning clothes that you’ve purchased. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I did something last weekend that I don’t think is a big deal, but my sister is giving me lots of flack about it. I had to go to a vow renewal ceremony for a friend of mine I see her all the time, but this was a nice affair and I didn’t want to wear one of my same old dresses. So I went to the store, bought a dress, wore it to the renewal, and then returned it the next day. I didn’t think it was a big deal. I got my money back, they got the dress back. But my sister said I had committed fraud. I think that is making waaay too big a deal out it. I know other people have done this too. What do you think? Thanks for the help! ~ Donna

Well, I don’t think Donna will like this but I’m with her sister. I would never wear something out to a party or anywhere for that matter and then return it. Unless of course, there was something wrong with the item. It seems wrong to me, but no judgment zone here.

What do you think? Did Donna do something wrong or is it no big deal. Let’s help her out on the TRY Facebook page.