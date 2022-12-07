ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Devon and it’s about Christmas parties. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an argument with my husband about a Christmas party we’re having. Every Christmas one family in the neighborhood throws a Christmas party. Everyone comes and chips in with food and beverages and has a great time. Well this year, my husband wants to put an end time to the party. In the past, it’s always been, “party starts at 7 and goes until whenever.” But now, he wants the invitation to say “party starts at 7 and ends at 10.” I say no way. The fun of the party is that it goes until it naturally dies down, and we all enjoy each other. He says even though it’s a weekend, he wants to be able to go to bed at a decent hour. I think I’m right and will not agree to this. What do you think? Hope you’ll help us out. Thanks so much. ~ Devon

Well, I’m with Devon on this one. Unless it’s a baby or wedding shower or some kind of gathering like that, don’t put an end time to the party. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Devon out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.