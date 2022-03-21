ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about vacations. Here’s the email:

Good morning Jaime, my name is Veronica and my husband and I are longtime fans of your show and I wanted to get your opinion on something for the dilemma. So next week we are going on a two-week vacation to Costa Rica and can’t wait to get there. My husband just told me he didn’t want me to post any pictures of our vacation until we get home so random people on Facebook and Instagram don’t know that we are not in our home. He thinks there’s a chance of some random person noticing we are away, finding our house and then breaking in and robbing us. All of this even though we have a full security system and our neighbor will be looking after our mail and checking in on things while we are away. Don’t you think he’s being a little paranoid and that I should be able to post pictures during our vacation and not have to wait until afterwards? Thanks. ~ Veronica

Well, I’m with Veronica. I like to post pictures when I’m away, especially when I’m at Disney. I also have a full security system and I always have a housesitter at my home so it’s never empty. That makes me feel confident.

What do you think? Should you hold off on posting vacation pictures or go for it if you have someone watching your home. Let’s help Veronica and her husband out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.