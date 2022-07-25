ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Mellie and it’s about sleepovers!! Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma for you. My daughter is turning ten in two weeks and she wants to have a sleepover with five of her friends. One of her best friends is a boy who has been to sleepovers in the past, but my husband is saying that now she’s too old to have boys stay over. It’s not an unreasonable position for him to take, but our daughter is devastated. I’m conflicted on what the best thing to do here is. What’s the etiquette? What’s the age at which little girls can no longer have sleepovers with their friends who are little boys? What would you do? Hope you can help. Thanks ~ Mellie

Hmm, this is a tough one. But I do think since it’s only one boy, and they’ve been best friends for awhile, I would let him stay over. He would have his own sleeping bag or his own spot on the floor, but I think 10 is still young enough for it to be okay. Especially with mom and dad in the next room. That’s my take anyway. Maybe I’m being naïve though.

