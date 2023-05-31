ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about jogging and cemeteries. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime…..Can you discuss this? I am so irritated by the lack of manners these days. Now that the weather is nicer, I see people jogging in a beautiful cemetery across the street from my house. This is a sacred place, the final resting spot for our families and neighbors. It is not a gym; it is not Washington Park! I’m not sure there is anything I can do but I just needed to get this off my chest. I dare people who do this to call you and justify their lack of decency. And don’t tell me it’s too dangerous to jog on the street. Planet Fitness is $10 a month. Sign up and show some respect! People should never jog in a cemetery. My husband says I’m overreacting, but I don’t think so. Please discuss. Thanks. Nancy

Well, I live next to a cemetery…it’s right behind my house. People jog there, they also walk their dogs, and just go for walks. It used to bother me about the dogs, but people are good about cleaning up after them, but other than that, I don’t have a problem with people jogging or walking in the cemetery. It’s safe, it’s quiet, and I don’t think the resident’s mind. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Nancy out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.