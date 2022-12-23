ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maggie. It’s about gift cards. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Merry Christmas! Hope you’re having a nice holiday season. Here’s my dilemma. I had a bit of a disagreement with friends the other night. We were talking about Christmas gifts (we exchange every year). Often times, one or the other of us has to return the gift we received because it’s the wrong size or the wrong style. I suggested that we all give each other gift cards to our favorite stores for Christmas. That way, no one has to return anything, and everyone can definitely get something they like because they’ll be picking it out. You would have thought I suggested giving each other dirt. They did not like the idea. They said it wasn’t very creative. I said it may not be creative, but it shows that we really want to make sure we’re happy with our gifts. They said a gift card is not appropriate. So what do you think? Are gift cards good Christmas gifts? Or is it “inappropriate?” Thanks Jaime!

