ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sybil and it’s about thank you notes. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m writing because I recently got remarried. This is my second wedding and my husband’s third wedding. We had a nice celebration with about 60 people. Neither one of us make a lot of money but we’re very happy. Anyway, my dilemma is this. Is it okay to send email thank you notes for the gifts that we received? We really don’t want the cost of sending out thank you cards, and with the world being what it is now, I thought thank you emails would be just fine. My husband isn’t sure. What do you think? Hope you can help. Thanks so much ~ Sybil

Well, first off congratulations to Sybil and her husband. This is one of those situation where it’s really up to you to give the answer. For me, I would be fine with an email thank you. But I’m a pretty casual person. So let’s please help Sybil out.

What do you think? Email thank you’s….Thumbs up or thumbs down? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.