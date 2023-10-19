ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about vacationing with your family, but also needing a break. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime. I’m in a spot. It’s been three years, but I’m finally in the position to take the entire family on vacation. It’s going to be great to see the kids cut loose at Disney, and we’re all very much looking forward to it. My wife and I, however, are at odds on one topic. I want one day to just roam off on my own and do my own thing. She’s getting hurt because she thinks I need a vacation away from her. It’s not just her…it’s everyone. I just want a night away to go do my own thing and “just be” all by myself. Is that so wrong? Thanks Bill

Jamie’s response – Well, I don’t think it’s wrong. We all need alone time, and I get it. Maybe not a whole day, but a few hours, yeah, I think that’s fine for Bill. But I also think that his wife should get the same thing. A few hours where she can do her own thing away from the family! What do you think? Is Bill being unreasonable? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.