ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Philip and it’s about money issues. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma for you to use. Things have been a bit rough lately when it comes to household finances for my family, and there’ve been some tough decisions that needed to be made. One of the things I’ve been steadfast in not touching has been our daughter’s college fund. She’s 16 now, and we’ve been saving since she was a baby…and now that fund is over $40K. My wife and I have been tempted to dip into it, and have even discussed it, but so far, we haven’t. However, we have some big bills coming up and I’m not sure we’re going to be able to cover them without “borrowing” some of the money. I’m just worried that once that door is opened, it’ll never close…and I’ll resent myself forever. On the other hand, if we need the money for household expenses, shouldn’t we take it. Hope you can give me some good advice. Thanks. Philip

I believe in having a college fund for your kids if you’re able. But if you’re not able, you shouldn’t feel shamed for it. Times are hard, and if Philip needs that money just to keep things going, I think it’s okay to dip in. Maybe I feel that way because I grew up in a house where my parents were just doing their best to get us through week to week..there were no college funds for any of us. What do you think? Let’s help Philip out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.