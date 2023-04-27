ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from William, and it’s about dating after divorce. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime…here’s a dilemma. Last night, my sixth-grade daughter had a school recital that I attended alone…while my ex-wife sat on the complete other side of the auditorium. The ex-wife thing is relatively new, and it apparently caught the attention of one of my daughter’s teachers who…without going into too much detail…made it clear to me that she was interested in going out on a date. As flattering as that is, I’ve seen enough TV and movies to know that dating a teacher that’s going to be in my daughter’s life for a couple more years can be a risky deal. Do I go for it? What are the pitfalls of this? It’s a weird world getting back into the dating scene, and I definitely need some help. Thanks so much William

Well, I think William should steer clear of dating the teacher. That is such a rough age for kids as it is, that adding in dad dating the teacher could be tough. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help William out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.