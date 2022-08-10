ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tara and it’s about flying. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m catching a lot of flack from friends of mine. I’ve been friends with a close group of four people since college. Every year we take a vacation together. This year, we decided on California. Great, right? But it’s a four and a half hour flight in coach. So I decide I’m going to wear my pajamas. The flight was the red eye, and why not. I plan on sleeping anyway so why not be comfortable. Well, my friends told me I was being incredibly inappropriate and that it didn’t matter what time it was, you should never fly or do anything in public in pajamas. I don’t agree. People go out in their sweats all the time…pajamas are pretty much the same. Anyway, I was wondering what you thought. Is it okay to fly in pajamas, especially when it’s the red eye. Or really anytime now that I think about it. Thanks Jaime. We’ll all be listening. ~ Tara

Well I understand how Tara feels, but I think pajamas is going a bit too far. Sweats, sure, no problem. But Jammies?!?!?! I don’t think so. But that’s just me.

