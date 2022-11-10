ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with family and Thanksgiving. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my dilemma and it’s very real. There is always drama when it comes to holidays with my family and my husband’s family. So, this year, my husband and I decided we’d prefer a stress-free holiday. So, instead of deciding to go to either of our parents’ homes, we decided to go on vacation to the beach. We just broke the news to our parents, and while my husband’s parents understand, my family is being incredibly dramatic about it. My mom is calling me every day to try and make me feel guilty, and yesterday my sister gave me a sob story about how depressed mom is about me not coming, calling me selfish. While I’m starting to feel bad, I’m not changing my holiday plans. Do you think I’m being selfish? What would you do? ~ Jenny

This may not be what you think I would say, but I think Jenny should go to the beach if that’s what she really wants to do. Not all families are the same. I LOVE being with my family on Thanksgiving. But not everyone feels that way, and I’m not a believer of guilting anyone into anything. Even if Jenny did end up going to Thanksgiving dinner, it wouldn’t be a good time for her because she would resent everyone. So, I say she should go, and take some time during that day to facetime everyone.

