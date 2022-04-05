ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Craig, and it’s about family and gas prices. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I’m really lucky to live in a neighborhood where several of my family members live. There’s only one problem and it’s a new one. Several of my family members don’t have a car so when they need a ride somewhere, they rely on my wife and me to drive them around. We have no problem doing it, but now that gas prices are so high, it’s starting to cause a problem in our weekly budget. We don’t make a lot of money but we do make enough to live our lives and save a little bit. But now driving around family has changed how much we can save. Do you think it’s okay to start asking them for money for gas? If prices go down, I would happily drive them around for free again, but for now, even if they just threw in a couple of bucks here and there it would make a difference. Is it wrong for me to ask? How would you go about it. Keep in mind I’ve been doing this for years without ever asking them for money so I think I’m going to get some blowback. Can you help me out. Thanks ~ Craig

I definitely think it’s okay for Craig to ask. But I do understand how Craig feels. I am happy to do things like that for my family so it would be hard to “change the rules” so to speak.

