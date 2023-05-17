ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sean, and it’s about dating again. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m a divorced 48 year old man. I am ready to get back out there so to speak, but I have a real question about dating these days. I’ve worked hard in my life and am doing fine when it comes to finances. I’m not rich by any means, but I’m comfortable and I know how to save. All that being said, I was wondering what you thought about asking someone about their financial situation on a first date. The truth is, I don’t want to date someone who isn’t as financially stable as I am. The person doesn’t have to have as much money as I do but they do have to have their own money, and a savings account. Bottom line, I don’t want to date someone who is deeply in debt. Is it okay for me to ask on a first date what someone’s financial situation is? I wouldn’t mind someone asking me. Thanks for the help. Sean

Well, I think I would be offended if someone asked me that on the first date. I might think they wanted to know if I was rich enough to take care of them, or maybe they were trying to scam me. So I think asking that question right off the bat is a bad idea. What about you? Let’s help Sean out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.