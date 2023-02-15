ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charlene and it’s about trust, I think. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I think I have a real dilemma. A couple of days ago, I was running late coming home from work and when I got home, I apologized to my husband for being late. He said not to worry about it and that he knew where I was the whole time. I asked him how and he showed me the app on my phone that he uses to track me. It kinda freaked me out. My husband handles all the tech stuff around the house and I actually prefer that, but now I don’t know if I should be mad about him tracking me without asking my permission. He said he did it for safety sake, but it didn’t feel that way. Am I blowing this out of proportion or is it legit that I should be concerned and see this as controlling behavior? Hope you can help Thanks Charlene

Well, for me, what would bother me is that he didn't tell Charlene that he put it on there. It wasn't a discussion, he just did it. I would not be okay with it. I understand the safety aspect, but then it should be on both hers and his phone and she should have known about it.