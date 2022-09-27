ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charles and it’s about keeping track of kids. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. My wife and I went to the NYS Fair recently and while we had a great time, we saw something that really upset us. There was a woman who had her toddler on a leash. It wasn’t like he was one of three or four kids, it was just one three or four year old child. And he was on a leash…like a dog. My wife and I were so offended by this. Why couldn’t she just hold his hand, or pick him up. I understand people need to keep track of their children in a place where kids will be easily distracted, but a LEASH?!?! When I told my neighbor, she thought it was fine. I think it’s horrible and so does my wife. We’re wondering what everyone else thinks. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Charles

This is interesting. After being in Disney, I saw some parents using a leash too. I’m not a big fan of this at all. It’s definitely not my thing.

What do you think? Let’s help Charles out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.