ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bill. And he’s upset. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I know this is petty, but it’s something that really bothers me. My wife’s been dropping Mother’s Day hints all over the house. It’s far from subtle. But I’m seriously considering ignoring it this year. Over the last five years, I’ve gotten her jewelry, a nice vacation, dinners that cost a few hundred dollars each, spa packages, and then also bought stuff for the kids to give her….and it’s all been wonderful, and she deserves it. That said, over the last five years for Father’s Day I’ve gotten an annual list of chores that need to be done around the house, complaints that she’s “too tired to do anything,” socks, underwear, and a dartboard – which I’m not allowed to hang in the house because “holes might get into the walls.” I’m just not feeling it this year. Does that make me a jerk, or do I have a point here? Thanks.

~Bill