ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY Social dilemma came from Howard. It’s about how you mow the lawn. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue in my neighborhood and I’m hoping you’ll use this as a dilemma because I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. I live in a very nice neighborhood. Most of the people here are great. But there is a couple that lives two houses down. They’re middle aged, and very nice, but I’m not thrilled with something that the wife does. First off, she’s the one who mows the lawn, not her husband. I don’t understand why, but that’s okay. But she mows the lawn in what looks like a bathing suit top, or a sports bra. I think that is so wrong. There are kids in this neighborhood. What if they see her dressed that way. If you’re going to mow the lawn, cover up. Put on a tshirt at least. Don’t you agree. Thanks for your help Jaime. Have a good day ~ Howard

Wow, is this really a question? I think Howard is going to be upset with me, because I think it’s just fine for his neighbor to mow the lawn in a bikini or sports bra. What’s the big deal. Heck, I often see men in my neighborhood mowing shirtless. But that’s just my take.

