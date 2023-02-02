ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Steve and it’s about what you would do for your spouse. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma. My wife and I recently attended an event with a buffet. I tell her “I’m gonna get some food”, get up and wait in line. She is chatting with some people, then, as I am just about at the buffet table, she comes sauntering over towards me. I point to the back of the line and say, “the line starts there”. She looks at me like “ha ha very funny” and keeps coming my way. I say “No, I’m sorry I am not going to let you cut in front of all these other people”. She got so mad at me. She barely talked to me for the rest of the event. Who was right here? Should I have let her cut the line or should she have gone to the back. Let me know what you think. Thanks! ~ Steve

Well, because there was a long line, I’m with Steve on this. I wouldn’t mind if someone let their spouse join them, but I know there are people who would be upset. So what do you think? Who was right in that situation? Let’s help Steve out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.