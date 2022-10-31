ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Louise. I think it’s an interesting one because I’ve had this conversation in the past with others. Here’s Louise’s email:

Hi Jaime. I have a social dilemma and it’s a quick one. Do you think it’s littering to throw an apple core out the window of your car, or to throw it into the woods when out on a walk? I think it’s biodegradable and therefore, not littering. I also think it could feed some hungry deer, rabbit or other animal. However, my friends, who I was in the car with when I did this, nearly lost their minds. We had gone apple picking; I ate an apple and threw the core out the window. They said I littered and it’s absolutely wrong to do it. I think I’m actually helping the environment. They say I’m hurting it. Would love it if you could use this as your dilemma. Thanks so much ~ Louise

Well, here’s my take. I don’t think it’s ever okay to throw something out the window of your car, biodegradable or not. It could accidentally hit the car behind you, or it could bring an animal to the side of the road to get that apple core and put the animal in harm’s way. It seems to me that if you were taking a walk in the woods, it would be okay because an animal would quickly eat it and therefore, it wouldn’t be left to become smelly garbage so to speak. But that’s just my take.

What do you think? Is it okay to throw your apple core out the window. No judgment here. Do you agree with Louise or her friends? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.