ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lindsay. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. It’s been very very hot, as you know, so I understand that a lot of people are dressing with less clothing, but I’m having an issue with one parent in my neighborhood. Our kids go to the same camp, and whenever she brings or picks up her kids at the bus stop, she always comes out in just her bikini. Now sure, it’s a bathing suit, but I think it’s a bit inappropriate. I mean how hard is to just throw on a coverup? I know I’m not the only parent who thinks this way, because I’ve caught a few others giving her the side-eye. And of course, there are also dads there who can’t seem to take their eyes off her. I don’t want to start a neighborhood feud, but how do I let her know that she needs to cover up? Don’t you think this is just plain wrong and inappropriate? Thanks for using my dilemma. ~ Lindsay

Well I’m not sure Lindsay is going to like my answer. I think if her neighbor wants to wear her bathing suit to pick up her kids, that’s up to her. It sounds like everything important is covered, maybe not as much as Lindsay would like, but I don’t think it’s a big deal. That’s just may take though.

What do you think? Let’s help Lindsay out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.