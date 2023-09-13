ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kimberly and it’s about gossip. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I recently had dinner with a friend of mine who I used to work with. She has since moved on from the company and has another job, but she still wants all the gossip from the old office. I used to fill her in on some of it, but she always had a negative take on it, so now I don’t want to tell her anymore. Plus, I think it’s funny that she doesn’t work with any of these people anymore but still wants to know what’s going on in their lives. I’m doing my best to avoid all questions from now on. When I told my sister though, she told me it was no big deal and to keep sharing the gossip because everyone loves gossip. What do you think? Thanks for the help. Kimberly

I understand how Kimberly feels. I still have friends from places I used to work at, but I don’t need to know what’s going on in the lives of people who are my former coworkers. So, for me, I wouldn’t want to know, but I think I’m in the minority. What do you think? Would you still want the gossip about your ex-coworkers? Let’s help Kimberly out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.