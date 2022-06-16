ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Valerie and it’s about what’s appropriate in marriage. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’ve been arguing with my husband and trying to make him understand why this is wrong. Please help. Here’s what happened. My husband sent flowers to a female co worker. She has been having a rough time, her fiance ended things four months before their wedding. My husband is a sweet guy and likes to make people happy, but this is going too far. He shouldn’t be buying other women flowers no matter what the drama is. He thinks I’m being ridiculous, and last night he slept on the couch because he feels like me not trusting him is offensive. I will add the only reason I know about this is because I found her thank you note to him tucked in his lunchbox. Don’t you think that if you’re in a serious relationship, it’s inappropriate to send someone else flowers? Please help me out Thanks! ~ Valerie

Welllll, I think it’s okay to be a good person. For me, I wouldn’t be upset if my sweetie sent flowers to someone else in this kind of situation. I would hope I wouldn’t have to find out about it through a thank you note, but if you trust someone, you trust them. Period. That’s my take anyway.

What do you think? Let’s help Valerie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.