ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Taylor and it’s about baby teeth. Here’s he email.

Hi Jaime. My mom passed away about a year ago, and now my dad is moving into a condo so I’ve been at the house helping him clean it out. Anyway, I was in my parents bedroom and I found this cute little box in my mom’s drawer. I opened it up, and my baby teeth were in it!!! I couldn’t believe it. Why would she have kept them?!?! And in such a nice box in her drawer?? Did she take them out and look at them from time to time? I found it to be so gross and I threw them out immediately. I asked my dad about it and he said it sounded like something my mom would do. I can’t believe it. I feel like I didn’t really know her. I find this really disgusting. Am I overreacting here? Is this something people do? Help me out. Thanks Jaime. Can’t wait to hear what people think. ~ Taylor

This is kind of interesting. My mother did not save my baby teeth but for a while, she did have a lock of our baby hair…me and my siblings. That’s gone now too. I guess it’s just sentimental and trying to hang on to a little bit of their baby. But I don’t get the baby teeth either. Maybe I’ve seen too many creepy movies, but I don’t like the idea.

What do you think? Was it wrong for Taylor’s mom to keep her baby teeth? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.