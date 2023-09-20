ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Darcy and it’s about etiquette. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I recently took myself out to lunch during a break from work. I do this often, as I enjoy my own company. Yesterday though, when I was getting ready to leave the restaurant, I was saying a friendly goodbye to the hostess when she stopped me and told me I had food in my teeth. I was humiliated and embarrassed. I immediately went to the ladies’ room and took care of the food, but I couldn’t believe that a stranger would say something to me like that. A good friend or family member, absolutely, but a stranger?!?!? That seemed so wrong to me. When I told a friend who I work with about it, she said I should be glad the person told me, stranger or not. I disagree. I think it was way overstepping. What do you think? Thanks so much. Darcy

Well, I’m with Darcy’s coworker on this one. I would much rather know I had food in my teeth, than not, so I would be grateful if the stranger told me, not upset at all. That’s just me. What do you think? Too personal for a stranger to tell you you have food in your teeth, or absolutely fine. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.