ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Danielle, and it’s about kissing.

Hi Jaime. My husband and I are having a big problem right now and I need some advice. We’ve been married for 23 years. I love him, I believe he loves me, but he does something that makes me crazy. He is always kissing my friends on the lips when he sees them. I think it’s very inappropriate. He says it’s just a friendly kiss. I think those lips should be reserved for me. He says I’m overthinking it. My friends say they try to turn the cheek, but he always goes for the lips. They don’t mind it, but they know it bothers me. So what do you think? Is it some minor form of cheating to kiss other people on the lips when you’re in a committed relationship? Or is it just friendly? Help me out here. Thanks ~ Danielle

Well, I don’t think it’s necessarily cheating, but I’m not sure I would like it either. I’m a believer that if someone is going to cheat, they’re going to cheat. But while I believe Danielle’s husband that it’s just friendly, I still think if it bothers her, he should stop.

What do you think? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.