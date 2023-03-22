ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Alexis, and it’s very interesting and about what constitutes cheating. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime! Recently, my husband started being more secretive with his phone and occasionally giggling, smiling, and smirking while writing a message. I felt a little worried, only to discover he’s been sending flirty messages to chatGPT, an artificial intelligence. He insists that it’s okay because it’s not a real person, but I’m still uncomfortable with it. What should I do? Would this bother you? Thanks Alexis

I knew eventually that AI app was going to get someone in trouble. I think it’s kind of funny that he’s flirting with a computer. Maybe he can use some of what he’s learning with his wife, Alexis. At least I hope that’s what he’ll do. I do understand her being uncomfortable though. Why use your best lines on a computer….use them on your wife. I guess that’s what I would say. What do you think? Is this harmless or should Alexis be upset? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.