ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Connie and it’s about showering.

Hi Jaime. I have had this discussion with more people than I even want to think about, but I feel like it’s my job to convince the world that showering at night is better for you. I know so many people that shower in the morning, and that is not the best time, even my doctor agrees. Here’s the thing. When you shower in the morning, you are dirty by the time you go to bed, which makes your sheets dirty. Showering at night is better for your skin, and it’s better for your allergies. But still, most of the people I know including my husband shower in the morning. So, what about you? I think I’ve heard you say you shower at night. Don’t you agree it’s better for you? I hope I can convince people. Thanks, Jaime! ~ Connie

Well, I don’t know about it being better or worse. For me, showering at night is just more practical. My alarm rings at 3:15. I would have to get up at least 20 minutes earlier than that if I was gonna shower in the morning, so that’s why I shower at night, though Connie brings up good points. What do you think? Is it better to shower in the morning or at night. Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.