Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Grace and it's about phone etiquette. Here's her email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my dilemma. I will never understand people who don’t care if others can hear their phone conversations. Case in point, my twenty-something co-worker will constantly be on the phone when she eats her lunch in the break room. That’s fine and all, but she usually has the conversation on speakerphone. Not only does she not care that she is bothering everyone else in the room with the noise, but she doesn’t seem to care that we are all now hearing her personal business. I once asked her nicely to at least use headphones when talking on the phone but nothing changed. I can’t be the only one bothered by this. I don’t want to get her in trouble with the bosses, but I don’t know what else to do. How would you handle it? Am I wrong for thinking this behavior is inappropriate? Thanks so much. ~ Grace

Well, I do find that a LOT of people talk on their speaker now…not just the younger set. It does make me crazy. I was out somewhere and a woman was fighting with her credit card company while on speakerphone. When did this become a thing? I can’t imagine anyone wanting to hear my conversations, so why do a lot of people think it’s suddenly alright.

What would you do in this situation? I think I would kindly ask again. And I would ask other coworkers if they’ve noticed it and then talk to her altogether. I wouldn’t want to go to the boss tho.

