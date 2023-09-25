ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jason and it’s about kissing. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m a divorced dad in the process of dating. I’m currently dating a woman who I really like. We’ve been together almost a year now. But she kisses her guy friends on the mouth hello and goodbye. I’m 46 and have never experienced this before. It isn’t her culture, she’s from Iowa. I let her know that’s a hard boundary for me. It’s hard because I don’t want to be a controlling guy, but I don’t like it. She does do it with girls too, and I think it’s odd, but that doesn’t bother me as much. I realize that may seem unfair, but I’m just being honest. Am I insecure? Maybe? She told me she would try, but she’s done it forever. Well, it’s been 2-months, and she hasn’t slowed down at all. It seems like she doesn’t care about my feelings. I’d like to think if she told me something was a hard boundary, I’d do my best to make changes. Is this worth breaking up over? Thanks. Jason

Personally, I don’t think it’s all that weird. Some people are more open than others. I have a friend who kisses everyone on the mouth too. I understand how Jason feels but if he’s been seeing this woman for about a year, it’s clear he really likes her, and I would hate to think this would be the thing that ends the relationship. But that’s just me. What do you think? Let’s help Jason out and let me know how you feel at the TRY Facebook page.