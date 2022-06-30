ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maria, and I think it’s one a lot of us can relate to. This is what she wrote:

Hi Jaime. I have a social dilemma and I am hoping you’ll use this on the radio. My husband is a really nice guy. I’m lucky to have him. But when he goes to work, he has a “work wife.” You know what I mean, a woman he works closely with all the time. She’s a nice person, I’ve met her several times. She’s married too. But both she and my husband joke about being work spouses, and it makes me jealous. I hate the fact that she knows certain things about my husband that I may not know. And whenever I bring it up to my husband, he laughs it off and says “it’s just work.” But when I’m at work functions with him, the two of them seem so close. Am I overreacting, or is this something I should be upset about? I don’t want to be a jealous wife, but it just doesn’t feel right to me. Can you please use this as a social dilemma so I can hear what others think or if they’re in this situation? Thank you so much Jaime. ~ Maria

Well, this is tough. As someone who has had a work husband, I do know the relationship can be quite close, but NEVER is it anything more than a good friendship. It sounds like Maria’s husband is just a good guy.

