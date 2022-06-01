ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Joyce, and it deals with her daughter-in-law’s pregnancy. Here’s her email.

Jaime, I’m having a real issue with my son and his wife. My daughter in law is pregnant and she’s decided she wants to have a home birth. I’m uncomfortable with that, but I know that I don’t have a say. But now my son told me that his wife wants to have their 9 year old daughter and 7 year old son in the room at home watching their new sibling being born. The kids think it will be “cool.” My STRYon is on the fence not knowing if this is going to scar the kids. His wife thinks it’s a beautiful idea. Well, I’m not a fan of at home births but I’m really not a fan of kids being in the room. So much is happening and could go wrong. Even if it all goes right why do the kids have to see and hear all that. How can I explain to my son how important it is to not let the kids in that room. Hopefully you and your listeners can help me. Thank you so much. ~ Joyce

Wow, well, I will say this, that seeing my niece being born was one of the most if not THE most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. I don’t think I would let children that young in the room only because it could be scary because of the afterbirth etc. That’s my take though…I would wait until they were a little bit older.

