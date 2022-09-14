ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about weight loss and compliments…or are they insults? Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime, I really would love it if this could be your social dilemma. I am 52 years old and about to be remarried. When we started planning the wedding I was overweight according to my doctor, so I decided it was time to start eating healthy and exercising as much as I could. Since then, I’ve lost about 35 pounds, and I’m in great shape. I didn’t do it because I’m getting remarried, I did it because my doctor recommended it. Since I’ve lost the weight, everyone who hasn’t seen me in a while, says things like “wow I can’t believe how much weight you lost” and I’m starting to get offended by it. Why can’t people just say, you look great? Some even ask me how much weight I lost. Now I’m feeling like it’s an insult, not a compliment. Did I look horrible before? Is this how much emphasis is put on weight? Am I thinking too much or am I being insulted? Thanks for the help. ~ Erin

This is a tough one. I think people mean well when they’re telling Erin they notice the weight loss, but I do understand what she means. There is a lot of focus on weight these days, and not health. But that’s just my opinion.

