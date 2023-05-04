ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dennis and it’s about what he calls “acceptable” stealing. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I was recently staying at a hotel on business. I loved the shampoo and soap they had out, so I specifically called down to get more of it up to my room, and then packed it away to bring it home with me. I think this is acceptable stealing. I’m sure the hotel knows that’s what’s going to happen so I didn’t think it was a big deal at all. However, when I got home, my wife read me the riot act and said it was just plain stealing…not “acceptable” stealing. I disagree with her. What do you think? Is it okay to take the soap and shampoos from hotel rooms? Or is that stealing. Oh and I guess I should mention that I wrapped them up in a washcloth from the hotel too. Didn’t think they would miss it. So did I steal, or is this no big deal? Help me win this argument. Thanks so much Dennis

Well, I might have thought it was okay to take the bottles that were in the room that you’ve already used because they’re not going to refill them, but I think the fact that Dennis called for more and then took them feels like stealing to me. But that’s just me. And the washcloth is definitely a no-go. What do you think? Let’s help Dennis out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.