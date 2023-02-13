ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maggie and it’s about cheating. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I are currently having a major disagreement and we are hoping that you will use this as your dilemma. About two months ago, we found out that my husband’s ex, his girlfriend before me, had gotten divorced. While we don’t see her often, she is on the outskirts of our friend group. Cut to last week when we were out shopping at Target and who do we run into but his ex. Well she came right in for a hug, and he hugged her back. Then we had what I felt like was a very awkward conversation, and then HE said, “it was nice to see you” and went in for a hug goodbye. I was furious. It was bad enough that she hugged him, but then he hugs her back and says it was nice to see you. I feel that’s like cheating…and he did it right in front of me. He says I’m overreacting, but I don’t think I am. I think now that she’s single again, she’s going to come for my husband. What do you think? Thanks so much

Maggie