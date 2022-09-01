ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barbara, and it’s about phones at restaurants and how you react to them. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. One of my biggest pet peeves is someone talking on speakerphone at a restaurant. I mean, how inconsiderate. I’m not going out to dinner to hear your drama. Well, last week I was out to dinner with some friends and the people at the table next to us were FaceTiming with a friend. At first I let it slide because I thought it would last only a few minutes, but instead they were actually doing it throughout the whole meal. Finally I had enough and, in a very polite way, asked them to stop and told them they were disturbing everyone. They were not happy and gave me dirty looks but then got off the phone. Well, now my friends are mad at me, and say I embarrassed them and should have just let it go. But should I have? It’s not like I went all “Karen” on them, I asked them nicely? How would you have handled the situation? Thanks ~ Barbara

Well, I would not have done what Barbara did. I don’t like people talking on the speaker phone in places like restaurants either, BUT, it’s not up to me to tell people not to do it. If the restaurant workers don’t do anything about it, then that’s that. It’s not my home. So I disagree with Barbara.

