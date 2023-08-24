ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s social dilemma came from Shannon. I’ve done this before, but don’t like it. What about you? This is her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma I’d love if you could use it. I have two daughters, 19 and 21. They are both living here at home right now before they head back to college. It’s been great having them home, and we love it. But there’s one thing they do that drives me crazy. They both drive barefoot in the summer. I think it’s dangerous and that you should always wear shoes…not even flip flops because they can get stuck under the pedal. I think it might even be against the law. They say no one knows if they have shoes on or not and I’m being too much of a “mom,” and I need to relax. I just don’t think it’s safe in anyway. What do you think? I hope you’ll use my question. Thanks so much. Shannon

Well, I would never do it now, but I did do it when I was younger, but I never really liked it. I didn’t like the feel of the pedals on my foot. I felt like I didn’t have the same amount of control I do when I have shoes on. But that’s just me. I wouldn’t do it again. For the record, it’s not illegal. So, what do you think? Do you drive barefoot? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.