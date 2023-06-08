ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Harrison and it’s about appropriate gifts for your spouse!

Hi Jaime. I have a problem. Let’s rewind back to Mother’s Day. I gave my wife what I thought was a very nice gift…a certificate good for a complete car detailing. She’s very busy, and her SUV has started to look like an “old” car, even though it’s a 2016. I thought it would be nice to get it back to looking brand new inside. It seems that I was wrong because even after the car was worked on, and now looks like a diamond, she says it was a gift more for me…and feels like I was calling her out on her dirty car. What’s more, she’s now saying things like she “promises to take better care of it,” like I was somehow guilting her about the condition of the car. I thought I was doing something nice, but apparently, I messed up. For future reference, was this the nice gift I intended it to be, or was there really something insensitive and insulting that I just didn’t see? What other gifts should I avoid in the future because these last few weeks have not been great. Thanks for the advice! Harrison

I think that while Harrison was trying to do a good thing, cleaning a car for Mother’s Day doesn’t feel right to me. That feels like a “just because” gift instead of a Mother’s Day gift. But that’s just my take. What do you think? Let’s help Harrison out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.