ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about fake hand bags. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. I know you usually have people writing in with more serious issues than this so I will understand if you think this is silly, but I bought a fake Louis Vuitton handbag on a trip to NYC. They literally sell them on the sidewalk at a fraction of the real price. I couldn’t believe how real they looked! I had a couple of people compliment me on my bag recently and I just said thank you and moved on. Honestly, it made me feel good. I felt cooler than I usually do. But then some friends began raining on my parade, saying I should be honest when people compliment me and that they would never buy knockoffs because it’s the same as stealing. I was wondering what people REALLY think when they see someone with a knockoff bag. Do they look down on you? Or even fake watches? Is that bad too? Thanks so much, Jaime. My bag and I will be listening. ~ Rita

I say good for Rita for getting an inexpensive bag. Let’s face it, there are knock offs of just about everything these days. If you can save money and feel good about yourself, go for it. That’s my take anyway. And at the very least, I don’t think it’s stealing. What do you think? Did Rita do something wrong? Should she have to tell people it’s a “fake” bag? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.