ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is from Lisa and it’s about traffic. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a friend who is constantly using the same excuse whenever she’s late and it makes me crazy. She is CONSTANTLY late and she always says it was because of traffic. Always. Now, we have lived here in the Capital Region for over 25 years. We all know when and where there is going to be traffic so you leave ahead of time. And other than those specific times, like the Northway during rush hour, etc, traffic is usually the same. How do you not know traffic patterns after all this time. But she still says she got caught in traffic, and she gets upset when I call her out on it. Am I wrong to be upset, or should I just accept that this is how it is? How would you handle this? Thanks ~ Lisa

Well, I would handle it the same way I handle anyone who is constantly late, give them a few chances then lay down the law. The first time they miss out on something, they’ll get better at being on time.

